DMK demands arrest of BJP functionaries for remarks against Prophet Mohammed

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday demanded the arrest of two BJP functionaries -- one of them since suspended and the other expelled -- for their alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and said the saffron party should not ''try to protect itself'' by initiating mere disciplinary action against them.

In a party statement, DMK Minorities Welfare Wing Secretary Dr D Masthan said such ''irresponsible comments of hatred not only impact social peace, but are also against the future.'' ''The BJP should not try to protect itself by initiating mere party-related action against them. Legal action is important,'' he said in the statement and called for the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal without naming them.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries and Muslim groups in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)