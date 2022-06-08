Left Menu

Assam cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, 2 BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday indicated the expansion of his cabinet as he said that two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take oath as ministers tomorrow.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:14 IST
Assam cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, 2 BJP MLAs to take oath as ministers
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday indicated the expansion of his cabinet as he said that two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will take oath as ministers tomorrow. "The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Thursday at around 3 pm. Two MLAs from BJP will take oath as ministers," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier the Assam Chief Minister said that one MLA from the hill districts will be inducted into the Assam cabinet. This will be the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet. Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Guwahati with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the upcoming 'DCs' Conference'. The meeting was conducted through an online conference with the aim to review the preparations for the meeting. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022