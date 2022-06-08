Left Menu

Russia says any Putin-Zelenskiy meeting must be "well prepared"

08-06-2022
Russia says any Putin-Zelenskiy meeting must be "well prepared"
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin restated on Wednesday that any meeting that takes place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy must be productive and "well-prepared".

"Our position is well known. Any meeting at the highest level must be productive and well prepared," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

