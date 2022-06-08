Russia says any Putin-Zelenskiy meeting must be "well prepared"

The Kremlin restated on Wednesday that any meeting that takes place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy must be productive and "well-prepared".

"Our position is well known. Any meeting at the highest level must be productive and well prepared," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

