U.S. will discuss climate, elections with Brazil during the Summit for Americas

Climate will be an "important topic of discussion" between the United States and Brazil during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.

The U.S. will also discuss the topic of "open, transparent and democratic elections" with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during the summit, Sullivan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)