Left Menu

Assam cabinet expansion: 2 BJP MLAs to take oath today

Two BJP MLAs will be sworn in as ministers today as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his government on Wednesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-06-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 07:54 IST
Assam cabinet expansion: 2 BJP MLAs to take oath today
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two BJP MLAs will be sworn in as ministers today as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his government on Wednesday. Two new ministers are going to be added to the 14-member Assam cabinet.

"The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Thursday at around 3 pm. Two MLAs from BJP will take oath as ministers," the Assam Chief Minister said. Earlier the Assam Chief Minister said that one MLA from the hill districts will be inducted into the Assam cabinet.

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet.Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year. Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Guwahati with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the upcoming 'DCs' Conference'.

The meeting was conducted through an online conference with the aim to review the preparations for the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022