Assam cabinet expansion: 2 BJP MLAs to take oath today

Two BJP MLAs will be sworn in as ministers today as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his government on Wednesday. Two new ministers are going to be added to the 14-member Assam cabinet.

"The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Thursday at around 3 pm. Two MLAs from BJP will take oath as ministers," the Assam Chief Minister said. Earlier the Assam Chief Minister said that one MLA from the hill districts will be inducted into the Assam cabinet.

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet.Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year. Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister chaired a meeting in Guwahati with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the upcoming 'DCs' Conference'.

The meeting was conducted through an online conference with the aim to review the preparations for the meeting. (ANI)

