Nadda, Rajnath Singh to build political consensus with BJP's allies, Oppn for Presidential candidate

By Payal Mehta Ahead of the election for the President of India next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorised its national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh to hold discussions with all political parties.

The two leaders of the BJP will not only hold discussions with the partners and allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but also with Opposition parties in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and independents. At present, Janata Dal (United), Pashupati Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), North-eastern parties including National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) amongst others are the partners of the BJP-led NDA.

The NDA government will try to approach all political parties to come on board for a consensus candidate to elect the highest constitutional post in India. According to the BJP, the process to reach out to various political parties by the two leaders will begin shortly.

Last week, the Election Commission of India announced that the election of the President of India would take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21. Ram Nath Kovind serving as the 14th President of India took office on July 25 2017, and his term comes to an end on July 24, 2022. (ANI)

