Sangrur LS bypoll: AAP slams Congress for using pictures of singer Moosewala in election song

The Congress is politicising the death of singer Sidhu Moosewala for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls, alleged AAP candidate Gurmail Singh on Monday as he slammed an election song released by the Opposition party.Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead by in Punjabs Mansa on May 29.The campaign song was released by the Congress on Sunday, just days ahead of the June 23 bypolls.A mother has lost his son but it is appalling that the Congress is trying to get mileage from his death in the elections.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:45 IST
Sangrur LS bypoll: AAP slams Congress for using pictures of singer Moosewala in election song
The Congress is ''politicising'' the death of singer Sidhu Moosewala for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls, alleged AAP candidate Gurmail Singh on Monday as he slammed an election song released by the Opposition party.

Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead by in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.

The campaign song was released by the Congress on Sunday, just days ahead of the June 23 bypolls.

''A mother has lost his son but it is appalling that the Congress is trying to get mileage from his death in the elections. The Congress should desist from using such tactics, which hurt sentiments of Moosewala's family and fans,'' Gurmail Singh said, according to an AAP statement.

The AAP leader alleged the Congress is ''politicising the unfortunate death of the singer''.

He also alleged that gangsters were ''patronised'' by successive governments for the past 70 years. The Opposition is baffled by several pro-people decisions taken by the AAP government in the state so far and now trying to tarnish the ruling party’s clean image through cheap political tactics, he said. Singh said he is seeking votes in the name of development works and pro-people initiatives taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government after it came to power in March this year.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Mann after he was elected to the state Assembly earlier this year.

Mann had won from the Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019.

The bypolls will be AAP's first major electoral battle after it formed the government in Punjab. AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, who is the party's Sangrur district in-charge, while the Congress has placed its bet on former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

The BJP has fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who joined the party on June 4. Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also contesting the elections.

