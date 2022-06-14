Left Menu

Varun Gandhi thanks PM Modi on recruitment drive, says meaningful efforts needed to fill 1 cr posts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:53 IST
Varun Gandhi thanks PM Modi on recruitment drive, says meaningful efforts needed to fill 1 cr posts
Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Tuesday that meaningful efforts will have to be made to create new employment opportunities and to fill up over one crore ''sanctioned by vacant'' posts.

He said more fast-paced initiatives will have to be taken to fulfill the pledge of giving employment to two crore persons.

Gandhi was replying to the announcement of the Prime Minister's Office that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months.

The Lok Sabha member, who has often raised the issue of unemployment and has been seen as critical of the government on various matters, thanked Modi for understanding the ''pain and anguish'' of unemployed youths.

In a tweet on Monday, Gandhi had said unemployment was the most burning issue in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022