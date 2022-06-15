S Carolina Gov McMaster wins Republican nomination again

Republican South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster won his party's nomination for a second full term. If he wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state's history.

McMaster defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes. He faces a Democratic challenger in November's general election.

McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning, reminding voters how the state's economy is booming and how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started.

Governors in South Carolina are limited to two four-year terms, but if McMaster wins the primary and November's election, he will have the chance to serve an unprecedented 10 years in office. That's because he automatically ascended to the role from his lieutenant governor seat in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump's administration. McMaster served out Haley's last two years before getting elected in his own right in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)