Agnipath: Opposition steps up attack, govt says it will bring new capabilities to armed forces

The Opposition on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the Agnipath scheme and demanded its withdrawal, even as the government issued a clarification asserting that the new model will not only bring in new capabilities to the armed forces but also open up avenues for the youth in the private sector.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of unemployed youths and not take 'agnipareeksha' (trial by fire) of their patience by making them walk on 'Agnipath', Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called the move ''negligent'' and potentially ''fatal'' for the country's future.

The Opposition's attack came in the wake of protests in several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Trains were set afire, windowpanes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones in Bihar by defence job aspirants whose protest against the central scheme continued for the second consecutive day.

Apart from issuing a 'Myth vs Facts' document to address the concerns raised on the scheme, the government's information dissemination arm issued a series of social media posts, saying in the coming years, recruitment of 'Agniveers' will be around triple the current recruitment in armed forces and ruled out any change to the regimental system.

''The scheme will bring in new dynamism to the armed forces. It will help the forces bring in new capabilities and take advantage of the technical skills and fresh thinking of the youths... It will allow the youths to serve the nation,'' the Press Information Bureau said in a Facebook post.

Referring to the financial package of around Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four-year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package', it said it will provide financial independence to the youths and even help them to venture into entrepreneurship.

Urging youngsters to not get ''deceived'', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the scheme will give a ''new dimension'' to their life. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the scheme, saying it is a good opportunity for the youths of the state where serving in the defence is a much sought-after profession.

Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey urged students protesting against the scheme to stop their agitation and keep away from those inciting them.

Significantly, BJP ally JD(U) sought a rethink on the scheme.

''With regard to the Agneepath scheme, the fear of dissatisfaction, despair and bleak future (unemployment) is clearly visible in the minds of the youth and students of the country, including Bihar. The central government should immediately reconsider the Agniveer scheme because this decision is also related to the defence and security of the country,'' JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress urged the government to keep the scheme in abeyance, hold wide consultations with serving and retired officers, and address the issues of quality, efficiency and economy without compromising on any of the three considerations.

''No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, attacking the Centre over the scheme.

''Listen to the voice of unemployed youths of the country, don't take 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on 'Agnipath', Mr. prime minister,'' the former Congress chief said.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Ajay Maken, Sachin Pilot and Pawan Khera, former home minister P Chidambaram said the stated objective of savings on the pension bill is a weak argument and has not been established beyond doubt.

''On the other hand, the short period of training (6 months) and the unusually short period of service (42 months) may have negative consequences on quality, efficiency and effectiveness,'' Chidambaram said.

''We fear that the scheme may turn out to be a case of ‘penny wise and security foolish','' he added.

Expressing his view on the issue, which seemed divergent from the Congress position, party MP Manish Tewari said on Twitter, ''I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry.'' ''Armed forces of Union shouldn't be an employment guarantee programme,'' he said.

Questioning various provisions of the Agnipath scheme, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, in a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said it will give rise to more disaffection among the youth and asked the government to make its stand clear.

The Left parties demanded that the scheme be scrapped and be taken up in Parliament for discussion, alleging that it does a ''disservice'' to India's national interests.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the central government to give the youth the chance to serve the country throughout their life, not just four years.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati hit out at the Union government over the scheme, terming it ''unfair towards rural youth''. She urged the Centre to ''reconsider'' its decision immediately.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, Chirag Paswan, said he has written to the defence minister seeking reconsideration of the scheme.

