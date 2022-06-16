Left Menu

Draghi says trip to Kyiv shows Italy wants to see Ukraine as part of EU

Draghi says trip to Kyiv shows Italy wants to see Ukraine as part of EU
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the main message of his talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the leaders of France and Germany was that Italy wants to see Ukraine as a part of the European Union.

Speaking at a joint news conference in the Ukrainian capital, Draghi said he fully supported investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

