Bombay HC reserves order on pleas of Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to cast vote in MLC polls

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved the order pleas on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to cast their votes for the MLC polls on June 20.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 01:59 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (left) and State Minister Nawab Malik (right). (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved the order pleas on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to cast their votes for the MLC polls on June 20. The court will pronounce the order on Friday at 2.30 pm.

Earlier, a special PMLA court in Mumbai rejected the pleas filed by Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to sack cabinet ministers Nawab Malik, who is presently in judicial custody in connection with the case of money laundering.

Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Deshmukh was arrested on November 1, 2021, in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The ED had arrested Minorities Development Minister Malik on February 23 over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. In the Rajya Sabha polls for six seats from Maharashtra, every vote is crucial for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP is a constituent.

After more than two decades, the state will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for the six seats. The ruling Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates, its MVA allies NCP and Congress have nominated one candidate each, while the opposition BJP has put up three candidates. (ANI)

