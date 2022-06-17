Raids against Gehlot's brother 'vendetta politics', says Cong

The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics.

The CBI carried.out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.

''This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government's brazen response! We will not be silenced,'' Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Echoing him, Manickam Tagore, Congress' whip in the Lok Sabha, said the party would not be silenced and would not bow down before such tactics.

''Again and Again Modi sahib shows that he is the chief of vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Gandhi follower, Rajasthan 3 time CM @ashokgehlot51 from a humble OBC background wants to be silenced by Modi's CBI....'' he said. The CBI has registered a case related to the alleged diversion of fertilisers meant for farmers against Agrasen Gehlot and 14 others, and carried out searches at his Jodhpur home and 16 other locations across Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The case relates to alleged corruption in the import of muriate of potash (MOP), also known as potassium chloride, which was to be distributed to farmers at around 80 per cent subsidy offered by the government, the CBI has said.

The MOP imported for distribution among farmers was allegedly repackaged as industrial salt fluorspar and exported to South East Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and other markets, the agency alleged. The subsidy offered by the government was claimed by accused persons through sham transactions, officials said.

