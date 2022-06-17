Putin says 'nothing will be as it used to be' in combative speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday delivered a combative scountry's invasion of Ukraine. Putin accused the United States of treating other countries as "colonies", and said gloomy forecasts for the Russian economy had not been fulfilled.

Amid a lengthy denunciation of the United States and its allies, Putin said: "Nothing will be as it used to be in global politics."

