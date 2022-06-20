Left Menu

Richard Ferrand, head of French national assembly and Macron ally, beaten in lower house elections

20-06-2022
Richard Ferrand, the head of France's national assembly and a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, said he had been beaten in Sunday's French parliament election, in which Macron is set to lose his absolute majority.

Cristophe Castaner, a former interior minister and another senior figure who had shaped Macron's first five-year term, also admitted his defeat.

