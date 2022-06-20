Richard Ferrand, head of French national assembly and Macron ally, beaten in lower house elections
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 00:03 IST
- Country:
- France
Richard Ferrand, the head of France's national assembly and a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, said he had been beaten in Sunday's French parliament election, in which Macron is set to lose his absolute majority.
Cristophe Castaner, a former interior minister and another senior figure who had shaped Macron's first five-year term, also admitted his defeat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France in talks with UAE to replace Russian oil supplies -minister
Despite war, inflation, France sees positive economic growth in 2022 -minister
Lightning, hail, floods lash France, leaving 1 dead, damage
Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League
Soccer-Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League