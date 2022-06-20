French Environment Minister De Montchalin beaten in parliament election - TF

French Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin failed to win a seat in Sunday's French parliament election, according to an estimate put out by TF1 TV station, while Europe Minister Clement Beaune was set to win his race in a district of Paris.

The former head of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, lost his seat, and Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon was also not re-elected, in other major defeats for President Emmanuel Macron, who lost his absolute majority in the parliament.

