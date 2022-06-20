Left Menu

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay compares PM Modi to Hitler, party distances from his remarks

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday sought to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler and said "he will die like Hitler" if he takes to tactics of the German dictator.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay on Monday sought to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler and said "he will die like Hitler" if he takes to tactics of the German dictator. The Congress distanced itself from Sahay's remarks made at the party's 'satyagraha' protest against ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath scheme in Delhi.

Sahay said BJP had "pulled down" two-three Congress-ruled state governments and alleged that the Prime Minister was behaving "like a dictator". "I think he has surpassed Hitler's history. Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path," Sahay, a former union minister, said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from Sahay's remarks even as he accused the Modi government of following "dictatorial ideology". "The Congress party will continue to fight against the dictatorial ideology and anti-people policies of the Modi government. But we do not agree with any indecent remarks against the Prime Minister. Our struggle will continue on Gandhian principles and way," Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Sahay defended his remarks and said he had repeated a slogan in his remarks. "Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega. Ask him what path is he taking. We have been raising this slogan earlier too," he said.

He said he was not aware of the comments of Jairam Ramesh. Congress has urged the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme, hold wide consultations, and address issues of quality, efficiency and economy, without compromising on the welfare of the armed forces. (ANI)

