Recall scenario before 2014 and appreciate PM Modi for development, says Jitendra Singh

The best way to appreciate the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to recall the scenario that existed in the eight years prior to his coming to the power, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

He also hit at the Congress and National Conference governments in Jammu and Kashmir in the past and alleged that they deliberately neglected remote areas of the Jammu region because of vote bank considerations.

Prime Minister Modi changed this self-centred culture to reach out to those who were needy, regardless of which party they had voted for, Singh said.

''The best way to appreciate eight years of the Modi rule is to recall the scenario that existed in the eight years prior to that,'' he said while addressing a public rally in the remote Bani area of Kathua district.

''If you want to see what change, progress and developments have taken place during eight years rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will be better to compare it with changes, progress and development during the previous period or prior to that,'' he added.

Singh said when Modi took over as the prime minister in 2014, the entire country was reeling under the shadow of pessimism and people had lost all hope in the din of mega scams and scandals involving ministers and functionaries at higher posts.

''Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of India in the evening of 26 May 2014 marked the beginning of the nation’s journey from pessimism to optimism,'' he added.

He said elected representatives of the Congress and NC never wanted education or awareness to reach the people in remote areas so that election after election, people’s ignorance could be exploited to secure their vote.

Some day, analysts will seek an answer as to why all the development that happened in remote Bani area in the last eight years could not happen in the earlier six decades, he said.

PM Modi had promised that he would raise the neglected and peripheral regions of the country to the same equal level as the more developed regions and he has succeeded in doing so, Singh said.

He said Bani, which was one of the most inaccessible regions in the Jammu division, had in the last eight years received a network of roads through central funds and new highways are under construction.

Many of the national projects in the region have been possible because of the personal indulgence of PM Modi, Singh said.

He referred to Chattergala Tunnel which will be a part of the new national highway from Lakhanpur to Basohli-Bani to Doda, offering alternate all-weather road connectivity.

