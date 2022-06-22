New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES33 UP-BYPOLL-LD CURTAIN RAISER Over 35 lakh voters, 19 candidates: All set for Azamgarh, Rampur LS bypolls Rampur/Azamgarh: Over 35 lakh people will be voting on Thursday to decide the fate of 19 candidates in the bypolls to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, considered as the bastions of the Samajwadi Party. DES20 UP-VIRUS-PATHAK 682 covid cases surface in UP; will sound alert if infections spike: Deputy CM Pathak Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases in the state, saying 682 fresh infections detected on Wednesday are a ''warning'' for them.

DES57 UP-ACCIDENT Eight killed as car collides with auto in UP’s Hamirpur Hamirpur (UP): Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and at least four injured when a car collided with an auto, police said here. DES15 PB-BYPOLL-SANGRUR Sangrur LS bypoll: Stakes high, AAP faces first major poll battle after coming to power in Punjab Chandigarh: Bypolls for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on Thursday, with the ruling AAP facing its first test of popularity after its impressive performance in the assembly polls.

DES55 PB- FORMER DYCM-THREAT CALLS Former Punjab deputy CM Soni gets threat calls Amritsar: Punjab's former deputy chief minister O P Soni received threat calls on his mobile phone allegedly from gangsters demanding ransom after which he lodged a police complaint.

DES42 HR-MUNICIPAL-2NDLD COUNTING Haryana: BJP-JJP combine gains control of 25 municipal bodies Chandigarh: The ruling BJP-JJP combine have won control over 25 of the 46 municipal bodies for which the elections were held in Haryana recently. DES25 HR-VIRUS-VIJ Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tests covid positive Chandigarh: Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday tested covid positive.

DES49 RJ-AGNIPATH-BENIWAL RLP's Jodhpur rally against Agnipath scheme to be trailer for Centre: Beniwal Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday said their rally in Rajasathan’s Jodhpur on June 27 against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme will be a ''trailer'' for the Union government, which will have to bow down to people's wish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)