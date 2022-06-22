MVA an 'unnatural alliance', Shiv Sena must walk out of it: Rebel leader Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was an ''unnatural alliance'' and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers.

Shinde's reaction came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to the rebels, saying he would quit his post if even one Sena MLA comes and tells him on his face that he was incompetent.

The Sena strongman, a Cabinet minister, said the MVA, formed in November 2019, was beneficial only to alliance partners the Congress and the NCP, while ordinary Shiv Sainiks have suffered the most in the last two-and-a-half years of the coalition's existence.

''It is necessary to quit the unnatural alliance for the sake of Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena. It is important to take a decision in the interest of the state,'' Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with rebel Sena MLAs, tweeted.

His tweets were in Marathi with #Hindutvaforever.

Shinde maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened. The Shiv Sena formed the MVA after breaking its ties with the BJP post-Assembly polls in 2019. PTI MR VT RSY RSY

