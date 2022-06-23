Left Menu

Jharkhand: Mandar bypolls underway amid tight security

Polling is underway for the bye-election in Mandar assembly constituency in Ranchi district amid tight security.

ANI | Mandar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:02 IST
Jharkhand: Mandar bypolls underway amid tight security
Mandar Assembly bypolls underway amid tight security. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling is underway for the bye-election in Mandar assembly constituency in Ranchi district amid tight security. Voting would be held in 433 polling booths from 7 am to 4 pm.

The Congress has fielded Shilpi Neha Tirkey, daughter of Bandhu Tirkey, while the BJP has pitted former MLA Gangotri Kujur against her. BJP rebel candidate Deo Kumar Dhan is contesting the election as an independent candidate supported by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The bypoll is also a litmus test for both the ruling alliance Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the BJP. If Congress wins the bypoll it will be a victory for the ruling coalition to win all the by-poll elections after the Hemant Soren government came to power in 2019. However, if BJP wins the election it will give a boost to BJP as it is trying to set a referendum that people are unhappy with the ruling alliance government.

It was Bandhu Tirkey who had won the seat in 2019 but was disqualified following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case, necessitating the bypoll. Meanwhile, the district administration has put in place a three-tier security layer around the polling booths for fair and violence-free voting.

Mandar used to be a Naxal hotbed a few years back. Hyper-sensitive booths would be manned by the CRPF and SSB, said officials. The seat is a tribal reserved seat with a tribal population of around 1.75 lakh.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling UPA has 48 MLAs - JMM 30, Congress 17 and RJD one. The NDA has 28 MLAs with BJP having 26 and AJSU two. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022