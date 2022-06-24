EU leaders accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates - official
EU leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates of the European Union, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday evening. "Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment", Michel said in a tweet referring to the European Council of EU leaders (EUCO).
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:00 IST
