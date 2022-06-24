Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes EU move to grant candidacy status
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:09 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed the European Union's move to accept his nation as a candidate for membership, calling it "a unique and historic moment" in relations with the 27-nation bloc.
"Ukraine's future is in the EU," he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports- Zelenskiy
Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain exports
Some 601,115 tonnes of Ukrainian grains pass through Romanian Black Sea port
Sievierodonetsk battle being fought house-to-house - Ukrainian commander
Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain sale