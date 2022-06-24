BJP trying to oust Uddhav ever since he took over as Maha CM: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

With the crisis in Maharashtra politics constantly deepening, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday alleged that the BJP, in its attempt to make India "Opposition-free", is using "all resources and muscle power" to "oust" Uddhav Thackeray from power even since he assumed the office of the Chief Minister in Maharashtra. However, Chowdhury said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is "gradually earning the trust" of the people.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "From the day Uddhav Thackeray took over as Maharashtra CM, BJP is using all its resources, and muscle power, with a single objective to oust him from power." "However, the Opposition is believed to be united. Sharad Pawar has tried to save this government. That is why it is astonishing to know that even leader like Sharad Pawar is intimidated. MVA govt is gradually earning the trust of the common people but it can't be digested by BJP," he added.

Citing the example of Bihar where BJP's ally JD(U) was in power with rival RJD and later returned to power with the BJP in the state, Chowdhury said that it is now the turn for the Maharashtra government. "Once they had given a call of 'Congress-free India', now they may change their track to 'Opposition-free India'. They earlier destabilised the Bihar government when JDU was in power with RJD, now it is turn for the Maharashtra government," he said.

Earlier today, amid the political turbulence in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". As Eknath Shinde appears to be tightening his grip on Shiv Sena with the number of rebels who joined him rising to 38, Thackeray called a meeting of the party's district chiefs today where he said that he left the Varsha Bungalow but not the "will to fight".

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," the Shiv Sena chief said during his virtual address at the meeting. "The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added. Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

Notably, the Chief Minister had vacated the official residence of the CM on Wednesday night and moved to his family residence 'Matoshree' along with his family. "I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

"If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb & Shiv Sena's names," he added. Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, "I had pain in my neck and head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him." (ANI)

