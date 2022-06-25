Key accused in Secunderabad railway station arson case arrested

An ex-serviceman, who allegedly masterminded the arson that took place in Secunderabad railway station on June 17 was arrested, the Telangana railway police said on Saturday.

One person died and many others were injured after police allegedly opened fire on protesters at the railway station here on June 17 as agitations against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme escalated into large-scale violence.

Avula Subba Rao, who earlier served in the Army as Nursing Assistant, now runs Sai Defense Academy in Narsaraopeta of Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh, a police release said.

Subba Rao and three of his accomplices were arrested on Friday.

The accused allegedly took a bond for Rs three lakh from those who joined his institute to impart coaching for army recruitment.

After the announcement from the Centre regarding the Agnipath scheme and subsequent cancellation of the written exam for the recruitment into the Army, the aspirants wanted to take out a rally at ARO ( Army Recruitment Office) to give a representation.

However, Subba Rao and others created different WhatsApp groups and spread the messages that all should reach Secunderabad Railway Station and resort to violence.

Subba Rao and other academies feared losing business with the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme, the release alleged.

"He designed this programme and provoked Army aspirants because the Defence Academies will be at risk of closure due to the Agnipath scheme. They are losing huge money because of this... To create an impact on the Indian government for recalling Agnipath, he chose this way by supporting the agitators and providing logistics," the release said.

The investigation is in progress to identify the other Defence academy directors who supported the violent protests, it added.

