West Asia Crisis Grounds Thousands of Flights: Indian Carriers Hit Hard

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, revealing the extent of flight cancellations by both Indian and foreign carriers due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Indian airlines have grounded over 4,335 flights, while international carriers have canceled up to 1,187 flights amidst regional tensions.

Minister Naidu emphasized the priority of passenger safety amid restricted air travel, stating that flights cannot resume until the airspace is declared open. He further disclosed that 219,780 Indian nationals have managed to travel during these tumultuous times. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) remains in constant communication with counterparts in the affected areas to monitor developments.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively coordinating with airway operators to adapt to the evolving situation, ensuring a smooth flow of passenger traffic and monitoring airfare levels to prevent price surges. With the current security crisis impacting aviation fuel and airspace access, passengers are urged to stay updated with airlines on flight schedules and traveling advisories.