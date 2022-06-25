UP CM distributes rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed online rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families under the Swamitva scheme here.

At a function organized in the auditorium of Lok Bhawan, Adityanath distributed the documents and stressed on making a self-reliant state.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all villagers who got their legal rights over their land,'' the chief minister tweeted.

He said, ''Tribal people like Vantangia, Tharu and Musahar had no voice, did not have a piece of land. The BJP's double-engine government has worked towards providing land to them on a large scale by running a campaign.'' ''We have to not only make a self-reliant India, but also a self-reliant state and self-reliant districts. The campaign for self-reliant villages will also have to be taken forward,'' the chief minister said.

He said around 2.5 crore people residing in UP villages will get these certificates by October next year. The CM said while 34 lakh people have already benefited from the scheme, a survey of land by drones in 1,10,300 revenue villages of the state will be completed by August, expediting the distribution of certificates to more people, an official release issued said. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Rural Residential Records scheme across the country two years ago, Adityanath said it will help strengthen the rural economy and encourage villagers to become self-reliant in the long run. ''Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Gram Swaraj while PM Modi's vision is to make the country self-reliant. The scheme will help realize these larger goals,'' he said. At the function, Adityanath said it will also help curb land encroachments, noting that the UP government has so far freed 64,000 hectares illegally occupied by criminals since the launch of the scheme. He stressed the importance of digitizing land records for speedy disposal of disputes and increasing the state's revenue. Adityanath said the certificates will also enable villagers to get loans more easily as well as establish and expand their businesses, describing it as a landmark step in the history of Indian democracy.

The scheme seeks to facilitate the transfer of ancestral land and properties to their rightful owners, it added.

