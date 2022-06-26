Left Menu

BJP is strangulating democracy, says Congress' Kumari Selja

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday asserted that her party will never bow down to misuse of central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and CBI by the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is strangulating democracy. Selja, who was in the city for a felicitation programme by local leaders, also held BJP responsible for current crisis in the country.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:46 IST
BJP is strangulating democracy, says Congress' Kumari Selja
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday asserted that her party will never bow down to misuse of central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and CBI by the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is strangulating democracy. Selja, who was in the city for a felicitation programme by local leaders, also held BJP responsible for current crisis in the country. ''They (BJP) just want political benefits and putting everything, including economy, on stake for it. If today somebody joins BJP, he or she can enjoy great time. But even a slight difference of opinion can draw that person to ground. They will use everything, including ED, CBI threats, to curb you,'' said Selja while addressing the gathering. She said that the treatment being given to opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi speaks volumes about BJP's political ideology. ''People are struggling with inflation, unemployment, and financial crisis and they (BJP) are busy in bringing pro capitalist schemes, creating communal rifts and ditching own soldiers. Congress will raise voice of people,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022