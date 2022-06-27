Left Menu

Ujjain: 21-year-old Lakshika Dagar won panchayat election, became youngest sarpanch

A 21-year-old girl, Lakshika Dagar who hails from Ujjain, won the three-tier panchayat elections and becomes the youngest Sarpanch (head of a village) in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 01:58 IST
Ujjain: 21-year-old Lakshika Dagar won panchayat election, became youngest sarpanch
Lakshika Dagar, youngest Sarpanch in Ujjain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old girl, Lakshika Dagar who hails from Ujjain, won the three-tier panchayat elections and becomes the youngest Sarpanch (head of a village) in Madhya Pradesh. Coincidently, Lakshika has won the title of being the youngest lady sarpanch of Madhya Pradesh, a day ahead of her birthday.

With the announcement of the election results, an atmosphere of celebration was created in the village. Voters gave a beaucoup of blessings on the manifesto of Lakshika. For the post of Sarpanch in Chintaman Jawasia gram panchayat, eight women candidates from the village had entered the fray. Lakshika was the youngest candidate among the candidates. Lakshika defeated all the candidates and won by 487 votes.

She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and is associated with Radio Jockey and Journalism in Ujjain. "After filing the nomination papers, my aim was to work for the development of the village. It has been promised in the manifesto that the problem of drinking water, drain, and street light has to be solved in the village. Along with this, the promise of getting the benefit of a housing scheme for the homeless families of the village will be fulfilled," the newly-elected Sarpanch of Chintaman Jawasia told media persons here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022