Sanjay Raut should use words carefully: Shrikant Shinde

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, on Monday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to watch his mouth, a day after the latters bodies without souls remarks against the dissident MLAs camping in Guwahati caused a flutter.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:55 IST
Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, on Monday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to watch his mouth, a day after the latter's ''bodies without souls'' remarks against the dissident MLAs camping in Guwahati caused a flutter. Talking to reporters at the 'Shakti Sthal' memorial of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe here, Shrikant said Raut should be careful about the choice of words as he is also the father of someone and his family is watching his remarks. ''This is not the culture of Maharashtra. The state is watching the manner in which he is passing comments. This happens when one realises that power is slipping out of hand,'' the MP said. When asked about the summons issued to Raut by the Enforcement Directorate asking him to appear before it on Tuesday, Shrikant said, ''I came to know about this from you, best wishes to him.'' Addressing Shiv Sena cadres in Mumbai on Sunday, Raut said,''We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust....These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem''. The remarks are seen as a reference to the number of MLAs camping in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

