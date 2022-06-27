BJP leaders to hold Sampark Abhiyan ahead of party's national executive meeting in Telangana on July 2-3

By Payal Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its leaders to conduct a 'Sampark Abhiyan' ahead of the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

The saffron party has asked its leaders to spend 48 hours across all the 119 constituencies and then come straight to the national executive meeting on July 2, sources said today. All 119 members of the BJP national executive will be deputed to go to one of these assembly constituencies. The whole idea of this exercise is to get ground feedback and be acquainted with the local unit as well as understand the dynamics of the local area, sources said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has sent a letter for the same to all the members of the executive asking them to reach their respective constituencies at 10 AM on June 30. This comes at a time when Telangana will go for polls at the end of 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect to bring about a change from the ruling TRS government.

Recent success in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections as well as the recent interaction of the corporators with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be a huge turning point for the saffron party which is looking to make inroads in the Southern part of the country. The BJP's national executive meet will be a two-day affair on July 2-3 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also being in attendance.

A huge roadshow is being planned to welcome the Prime Minister from the airport to the national executive venue and a public rally by the Prime Minister is also being planned on July 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)