Sanjay Raut should use words carefully: Shrikant Shinde

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, on Monday asked party leader Sanjay Raut to watch his mouth, a day after the latter's ''bodies without souls'' remarks against the dissident MLAs camping in Guwahati caused a flutter.

Talking to reporters at the 'Shakti Sthal' memorial of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe here, Shrikant said Raut should be careful about the choice of words as he is also the father of someone and his family is watching his remarks.

''This is not the culture of Maharashtra. The state is watching the manner in which he is passing comments. This happens when one realises that power is slipping out of hand,'' the MP said.

''This is a good input for a Bollywood movie. People of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to the unpleasant and unparliamentary remarks,'' he added. When asked about the summons issued to Raut by the Enforcement Directorate asking him to appear before it on Tuesday, Shrikant said, ''I came to know about this from you, best wishes to him.'' Addressing Shiv Sena cadres in Mumbai on Sunday, Raut said,''We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust....These are bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem''.

The remarks are seen as a reference to the number of MLAs camping in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde. Earlier in the day, Shrikant and hundreds of supporters of Eknath Shinde assembled at the Anandmath, the seat of the late Dighe from where he used to run affairs of the Sena in the Thane district for several years, to pay tribute to him.

The supporters of Shinde later burnt the effigy of Raut in front of the TMC headquarters and shouted slogans against him.

Separately, appeals were also made to Shivsainiks to come out in support of Uddhav Thackeray by Thane district rural Shiv Sena chief Prakash Patil and another Sena leader Subash Bhoir.

Many banners and hoardings in support of Eknath Shinde are dotting the Thane city skyline.

