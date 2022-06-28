Left Menu

Venezuelan officials meet US delegation, Maduro says

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that the country's head of congress met a United States delegation to continue talks that began in March without disclosing the topics.

Updated: 28-06-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 06:01 IST
Venezuelan officials meet US delegation, Maduro says

The Venezuelan president did not give any details on the U.S. officials who arrived in Caracas, nor the issues they discussed with the head of parliament, Jorge Rodriguez.

In March, a high-level delegation from the United States met with Maduro at the government palace, and easing sanctions was among the topics discussed, although no agreement was reached then. The March visit led to the release of two Americans held in Venezuela but others remain jailed there.

March's delegation was led by the director of the U.S. National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, and U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela James Story, according to people familiar with the visit. Story is based in Bogota in neighboring Colombia, according to the State Department. The White House National Security Council and U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

