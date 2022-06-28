Left Menu

Turkish leader hopes to meet Biden at summit

Ankara has objected to Sweden and Finlands bid to join NATO, citing what it considers to be their lax approach toward groups Turkey deems national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:42 IST
Turkey's president says he spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning and may meet with him at this week's NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden “expressed his desire to get together again tonight or tomorrow and we said possible',” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Ankara ahead of his departure to Spain.

He said the pair would discuss Turkey's requests for upgraded F-16s but said there were “diversionary tactics” at play. He didn't elaborate.

Erdogan is also infuriated by US military bases in Greece and says the US has been fixated on Turkey's purchase of Russian-made S-400 missiles — a step that led to Ankara being kicked off the F-35 stealth jet program.

Erdogan confirmed he plans to meet with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, along with NATO's secretary general, to continue discussions on Turkey's objections to the two Nordic countries' NATO membership bids. Ankara has objected to Sweden and Finland's bid to join NATO, citing what it considers to be their lax approach toward groups Turkey deems national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension. American support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in combatting the Islamic State group has also enraged Turkey for years.

