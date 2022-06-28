Left Menu

Finland, Sweden flag some progress in NATO talks with Turkey

NATO leaders are expected to urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over their bids when they meet for a three-day summit in Madrid on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve. "We are prepared for the eventuality that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer," Linde told daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:31 IST
Finland, Sweden flag some progress in NATO talks with Turkey
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday there had been some progress in negotiations aimed at overcoming Turkey's objection to the Nordic countries' bid to join NATO.

Turkey has blocked bids by Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of supporting groups Ankara views as terrorists. NATO leaders are expected to urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over their bids when they meet for a three-day summit in Madrid on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve.

"We are prepared for the eventuality that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer," Linde told daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD). Finland's Niinisto was slightly more cautious, saying there had been more mutual understanding in the talks but that he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic when it comes to the outcome ahead of his meeting with Erdogan, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Premier Magdalena Andersson later today in Madrid.

"The general view is that the discussions went somewhat better, which should mean that understanding has somewhat increased on both sides," Niinisto told reporters, referring to preceding talks between diplomats. Speaking before departing for the NATO summit in Madrid, Erdogan said the Nordic states must take Turkey's concerns into consideration and deliver not just words but results if they wanted to be NATO members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022