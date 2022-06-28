Left Menu

Xi loyalist Li re-elected as Shanghai Communist Party chief

While Li has long been seen as a candidate for elevation to the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, some political analysts have speculated over whether Shanghai's bruising two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year would dim his chances for promotion to China's top decision-making body. Li was Xi's secretary in the mid-2000s when Xi was the provincial party chief of Zhejiang, and is widely seen as a Xi loyalist.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:50 IST
Xi loyalist Li re-elected as Shanghai Communist Party chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Li Qiang, a trusted ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was re-elected as Shanghai's Communist Party chief on Tuesday, the city said. Li, 62, has since 2017 been the top official of China's largest city and a member of China's ruling Communist Party Politburo, a powerful 25-person body.

It remains to be seen if Li will be promoted when the party undergoes a leadership reshuffle at the once-in-five-years congress set to take place later this year, when Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as top leader. While Li has long been seen as a candidate for elevation to the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, some political analysts have speculated over whether Shanghai's bruising two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year would dim his chances for promotion to China's top decision-making body.

Li was Xi's secretary in the mid-2000s when Xi was the provincial party chief of Zhejiang, and is widely seen as a Xi loyalist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022