Left Menu

Lebanon to host Arab League meeting at weekend, govt says

A government source confirmed Aboul Gheit would meet with President Michel Aoun on Saturday. In his last visit to Lebanon in March, the Arab League chief had announced the body's next consultative ministerial meeting would take place in Beirut ahead of the full summit in Algeria in November.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:43 IST
Lebanon to host Arab League meeting at weekend, govt says

A delegation from Arab League countries will travel to Lebanon for a two-day gathering that includes meetings with the crisis-ridden country's top officials, Beirut's caretaker government said on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said leaders including Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit would arrive in Lebanon on Friday.

Bou Habib said the final list of attendees had yet to be confirmed but included ministers from several Arab countries who would meet with Lebanon's president, caretaker prime minister and the speaker of parliament. A government source confirmed Aboul Gheit would meet with President Michel Aoun on Saturday.

In his last visit to Lebanon in March, the Arab League chief had announced the body's next consultative ministerial meeting would take place in Beirut ahead of the full summit in Algeria in November. Gulf countries once invested heavily in Lebanon but have shunned it in recently years due to the sway of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Several Gulf countries withdrew their ambassadors last year over a Hezbollah-aligned minister's criticism of Saudi Arabia and its allies over the Yemen war. The envoys have since returned. (Writing by Maya Gebeily; editing by Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022