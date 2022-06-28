Left Menu

Tailor's murder in Udaipur a challenge to country's sovereignty: VHP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:07 IST
Tailor's murder in Udaipur a challenge to country's sovereignty: VHP
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday termed the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district as a ''challenge'' to the country's sovereignty as well as the freedom of thoughts and idea of secularism.

The VHP's reaction came after two men slit the throat of a tailor earlier in the day, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

In a video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The VHP demanded that adequate security be provided to Shama and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal as well as their family members, claiming that both of them are in the target of ''jihadis''.

''They perpetrated the gory incident and showed the audacity of threatening the prime minister of India with death while brandishing knives in front of the camera,'' VHP working president Alok Kumar noted in a video message.

He said it is a challenge to the ''sovereignty of India, values of liberalism, freedom of thoughts, secularism.'' ''We in the VHP, people of India and the government of India accept this challenge,'' he said, adding, ''We will face it and win it.'' Within hours of the killing, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed across Rajasthan for a month and mobile internet services suspended for the next 24 hours. At 8 pm, curfew was declared till further orders in seven police station areas of Udaipur city.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. A BJP leader said the victim feared for his life and had sought police protection, but the authorities did not act on his appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022