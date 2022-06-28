Gujarat BJP delegation visits Delhi schools, mohalla clinic; dismisses AAP's claim of development

A delegation of the Gujarat BJP arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to look into what it called the ''fake'' Delhi model of governance and ''inspected'' a few schools and a mohalla clinic.

Gujarat BJP media cell convener Yagnesh Dave said the 17-member delegation found that the claims of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of revolutionising schools, healthcare, water and power supply were ''360-degree'' opposite to reality.

''The good thing about Kejriwal model is that although people in many areas of Delhi get water through tankers once in two days, alcohol is available in the city with one-plus-one scheme,'' Dave mocked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ruling in Delhi and Punjab, has been trying to make inroads into Gujarat which goes to assembly polls later this year, touting its Delhi model of governance.

Several senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have visited the state for meetings and roadshows in recent months.

''Is this the model, in which water supply is poor and people get huge power bills but one bottle of liquor is free with one purchased, that Kejriwal wants to implement in Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace Gujarat,'' Dave said.

Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said that the delegation will visit more schools, hospitals and meet people to expose the reality of Kejriwal's model on Wednesday.

Dave claimed that the delegation also found that schools visited by it were in ''dilapidated'' condition with broken windowpanes and damaged fans in classrooms while bathrooms were not fit for use.

Sachdeva said that the team visited south and New Delhi areas on the first day of its two-day visit.

A Delhi BJP leader had said on Monday, ''The Gujarat BJP delegation, during its two-day visit, will see how a false and publicity-based Delhi Model is being propagated by Kejriwal ahead of the elections in Gujarat.'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a series of tweets, said that five AAP MLAs have been deputed to take the BJP delegation on a tour of schools and mohalla clinics that they wanted to visit.

He also expected the ruling BJP in Gujarat to give similar treatment to an AAP delegation when it visits the state.

Sisodia had visited government schools in the Gujarat Education Minister's constituency Bhavnagar in April and attacked the ruling BJP in the state for poor condition of education.

In the previous assembly elections in Gujarat in 2017, the AAP had failed win any seat.

