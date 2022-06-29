PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Finland and Sweden poised to join Nato after Turkey drops veto on.ft.com/3ubawt4 U.S. FDA panel recommends redesign of COVID vaccine to target Omicron variant on.ft.com/3ONaFuS

Nicola Sturgeon sets date for fresh Scottish independence referendum on.ft.com/3QVSxk3 Overview

Turkey has agreed to support Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership, paving the way for the Nordic countries to join the alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have recommended changing the design of COVID-19 booster shots aimed at blunting an expected surge in infections in the autumn.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday outlined plans to hold an independence referendum on October 19 2023, as she sought to find a way around UK prime minister Boris Johnson's refusal to authorise a vote. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

