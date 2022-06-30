Left Menu

Landslide in Manipur's Noney extremely distressing: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:04 IST
Landslide in Manipur's Noney extremely distressing: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district, terming the incident extremely distressing.

At least six people were killed and dozens went missing after the massive landslide at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night, officials said.

The six bodies have been retrieved so far and dozens are feared trapped under the debris, they said.

''The news of a tragic landslide near Tupul Yard railway construction camp in Noney District, Manipur is extremely distressing,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

''My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022