PM Modi speaks to Manipur CM, assures all possible help following landslide tragedy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation following a landslide in Manipurs Noney district and assured all possible support from his government in a conversation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.At least six people were killed and dozens were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation following a landslide in Manipur's Noney district and assured all possible support from his government in a conversation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
At least six people were killed and dozens were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.
Modi said in a tweet, ''Spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.''
