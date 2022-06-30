Erdogan says U.S. sanctions issue not discussed with Biden

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he did not discuss U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey in his meeting with President Joe Biden this week, but there have been positive developments on the issue in talks between their foreign ministers.

Speaking at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid, Erdogan said Biden told him at the meeting that he would do what he can on the U.S. Congress with respect to Turkey's request to buy U.S. F-16 jets.

