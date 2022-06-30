Maharashtra timeline of events
Following is the list of political developments regarding Maharashtra on Thursday: * Eknath Shinde appeals to supporters not to believe in rumours about allocation of portfolios.
* Meeting of Eknath Shinde group in Goa; Shinde decides to travel to Mumbai alone.
* Maharashtra BJP Core Group meets at Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence in Mumbai.
* Had our grievances addressed timely, things would not have taken such a turn: Eknath Shinde in Goa.
* Congress leaders Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan and party MLAs meet outgoing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his 'Matoshree' residence.
* Eknath Shinde reaches Mumbai, drives to Devendra Fadnavis' residence.
* Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.
* Devendra Fadnavis announces Eknath Shinde as next Maharashtra Chief Minister; declares that he will not be part of Maharashtra government.
* BJP President J P Nadda directs Devendra Fadnavis to be part of Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde.
* Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister.
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Eknath Shinde after he takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis after he takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.
