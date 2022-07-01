Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan from July 2-10
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a visit to Rajasthan from July 2 to 10.
Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on Saturday morning and leave for Churu after a few hours. He will meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh in Churu on Sunday, according to a statement issued here.
The RSS chief will be staying in Jhunjhunu from July 4 to 10 to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of the outfit.
Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale and other senior functionaries of the RSS will attend the meeting, the statement said.
