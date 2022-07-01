Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan from July 2-10

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:10 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a visit to Rajasthan from July 2 to 10.

Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on Saturday morning and leave for Churu after a few hours. He will meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh in Churu on Sunday, according to a statement issued here.

The RSS chief will be staying in Jhunjhunu from July 4 to 10 to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting of the outfit.

Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale and other senior functionaries of the RSS will attend the meeting, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

