Khattar launches Daler Mehndi's song 'Apna CM'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:57 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's new song 'Apna CM'.

The song is composed and sung in Mehndi's signature style. It praises development work and progress made by the state of Haryana under Khattar's leadership.

Speaking at the song launch, Mehndi said, ''Over the years, I have seen how much Haryana has developed and is scaling new heights under the chief minister's guidance. The song is dedicated to his efforts and that of everyone working under him as a close-knit and warm community Haryana is known to have.'' Taran Mehndi, Hobby Dhaliwal, Ashok Masti, Jassi Jasraj, and Sapna Choudhary were among 25 artistes present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

