Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly.
In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.
Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.
After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.
Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.
