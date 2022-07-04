Left Menu

Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

