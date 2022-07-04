Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 14:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday's U.S. Independence Day because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said.
"Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "The United States' unfriendly policies are the reason."
