PM Modi to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers

The PMO said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoots golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist of Assam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 12:18 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on Wednesday via video conferencing. The PMO said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist of Assam. In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam, it said.

