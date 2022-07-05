Circuit house caretaker suspended over shifting of BJP MP's belongings without permission

Authorities on Tuesday suspended the caretaker of a government circuit house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and issued a show-cause notice to a hospitality officer after belongings of Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki were shifted elsewhere in the accommodation facility without her permission.

On Sunday, the belongings of Valmiki were taken out of the circuit house room she had mistakenly moved into by the caretaker without her permission, which had left the Dalit BJP parliamentarian fuming, with a video showing her venting anger at the staff while speaking on the phone going viral.

The caretaker of the circuit house, Harinarayan Kori, a Public Works Department employee, has been suspended with immediate effect under Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules for violating the scheduled protocol, Sagar collector Deepak Arya said.

The collector said a show-cause notice has been served to city magistrate and district hospitality officer Sapana Tripathi and his reply has been sought within two days.

A disciplinary action will be proposed after she submits the reply, he said.

In the show-cause notice, the district collector referred to the viral video of Valmiki, in which she objected to her belongings being shifted to different rooms in the government accommodation in her absence. It is clear from the video that the dignity of the Rajya Sabha MP was not taken care of by the staffers working under the District Hospitality Officer and the prescribed protocol was also not followed, the notice said. As the District Hospitality Officer, Tripathi had the responsibility to monitor the act of her subordinate staffers. This incident reflects negligence and indifference in discharge of official duties, it said.

The Sagar collector had said on Monday the Rajya Sabha member was allotted room No. 3 in the circuit house, but she moved into room No. 5 by mistake.

The caretaker took her belongings out from room No. 5 in her absence, he said.

The district collector denied speculation from some quarters that room number five was being cleared in a hurry as it had been allotted to a BJP Minister.

In the video, Valmiki can be heard asking who gave anyone the authority to shift her belongings, including clothes, without her permission and in her absence.

“I have complained to Bhopal (the state government). Just because a mantri (minister) has come (to the circuit house), does it mean you can do this?” she can be heard saying in the video.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha uploaded the video on his Twitter handle and admonished the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Singh government for showing disrespect to an MP in order to welcome a minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)